Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) to Post -$0.65 EPS

Brokerages predict that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.90) and the highest is ($0.22). Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes reported earnings of ($0.81) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will report full year earnings of ($2.14) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.47) to ($1.85). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to $1.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $286.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.93 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GOL. HSBC downgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.90 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $11.05 to $9.85 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

Shares of NYSE:GOL opened at $10.77 on Thursday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOL. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 105.8% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 5,735,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948,253 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 591.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 407,918 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,831,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 367,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 186,151 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 149,277 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Company Profile

GOL Linhas AÃ©reas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

