Zacks: Brokerages Expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.49 billion and the lowest is $1.48 billion. M&T Bank reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year sales of $6.26 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.94 billion to $6.41 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.86 billion to $7.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MTB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.29.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $652,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,218. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 836,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,782,000 after purchasing an additional 58,826 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $1,050,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $154,892,000. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MTB stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $155.33. 20,339 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.25. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $88.48 and a 52-week high of $168.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

