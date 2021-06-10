Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2021

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ORTX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 888,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,499. The firm has a market cap of $649.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX)

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.