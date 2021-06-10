Zacks: Brokerages Expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $800,000.00

Brokerages expect Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ORTX) to announce sales of $800,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Orchard Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10,000.00. Orchard Therapeutics reported sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Orchard Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $3.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $120,000.00 to $8.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $21.61 million, with estimates ranging from $3.61 million to $44.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Orchard Therapeutics.

Get Orchard Therapeutics alerts:

Orchard Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ORTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ORTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orchard Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up from $14.00) on shares of Orchard Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

ORTX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 888,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,499. The firm has a market cap of $649.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orchard Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $9.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORTX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 164.4% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,643,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,274,000 after buying an additional 6,617,980 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Orchard Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $12,845,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Orchard Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $9,921,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Orchard Therapeutics by 27.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,631,000 after acquiring an additional 990,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Orchard Therapeutics by 186.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,304,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,472,000 after purchasing an additional 849,717 shares during the period. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orchard Therapeutics Company Profile

Orchard Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops gene therapies for serious and life-threatening rare diseases in the United Kingdom, European Union, and the United States. The company's gene therapy approach seeks to transform a patient's hematopoietic stem cells into a gene-modified cellular drug product to treat the patient's disease through a single administration.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orchard Therapeutics (ORTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orchard Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchard Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.