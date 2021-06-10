Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clarus Corporation engages in design, manufacture and marketing of outdoor equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing and other outdoor recreation activities. Its brands include Black Diamond and PIEPS. Black Diamond Equipment is a manufacturer of active outdoor equipment and clothing for the climbing, skiing and mountain sports markets. PIEPS is a designer and marketer of avalanche beacons and snow safety products. Clarus Corporation, formerly known as Black Diamond Inc., is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Clarus from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Clarus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Clarus has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

CLAR stock opened at $25.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.33. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $798.82 million, a PE ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Clarus had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clarus will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares in the company, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,322 shares of company stock worth $2,943,763 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clarus by 413.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Clarus by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the period. BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Clarus by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 4,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

