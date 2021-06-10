Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on novel treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. The company’s novel lead candidate NB-01 is a drug candidate for diabetic neuropathic pain. NB-02 focuses on the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., is based in Northville, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRBO opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $70.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.63. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $2.72 and a 12 month high of $12.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, analysts forecast that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for coronavirus, neurodegenerative, and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include ANA001, an oral niclosamide formulation, which has completed Phase 2 clinical trial to treat patients with moderate coronavirus disease (COVID-19); NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, an acute indication for COVID-19.

