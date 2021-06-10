Zacks Investment Research Lowers Albany International (NYSE:AIN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albany International (NYSE:AIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albany International Corp. is a global advanced textiles and materials processing company. Albany International has two core businesses, The Machine Clothing segment is the world’s leading producer of custom-designed fabrics and belts essential to production in the paper, nonwovens, and other process industries. Albany Engineered Composites (AEC) is a rapidly growing supplier of highly engineered composite parts for the aerospace industry. Albany International products and technologies help make paper smoother, tissue softer, and aircraft engines and structures lighter. “

Get Albany International alerts:

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Albany International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Shares of NYSE AIN opened at $87.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 3.52. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.92. Albany International has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $92.42.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $222.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.80 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 15.90% and a net margin of 13.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Albany International news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 6,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.58, for a total value of $604,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,422,842.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.45, for a total value of $271,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,140,729.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,142 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albany International (AIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.