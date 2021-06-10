Zacks Investment Research Lowers Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brigham Minerals Inc. is a mineral acquisition company. It is focused on acquiring oil and gas mineral rights in unconventional, shale plays throughout the United States – including the Delaware and Midland Basins in Texas, the SCOOP and STACK plays in Oklahoma, the DJ Basin in Colorado and Wyoming, as well as the Bakken and Three Forks plays in North Dakota. Brigham Minerals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MNRL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Brigham Minerals from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Brigham Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a d- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NYSE MNRL opened at $20.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $8.05 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 41.33%. The company had revenue of $33.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.32 million. Analysts anticipate that Brigham Minerals will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 673.68%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $64,991.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 91,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $1,857,279.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 536,300 shares of company stock worth $10,022,330. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $927,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 428.4% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 69,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 56,572 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $709,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Brigham Minerals

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

