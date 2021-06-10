Zacks Investment Research Lowers Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

LXRX stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.81. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The company has a market cap of $713.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 1.47.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 13.04% and a negative net margin of 80.64%. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 million. Research analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Artal Group S.A. increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 71,178,364 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,430,000 after buying an additional 10,937,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,904,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,916,000 after purchasing an additional 970,186 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,006,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,603 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,167,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,721,000 after purchasing an additional 314,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,080,137 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,114,000 after purchasing an additional 691,695 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

