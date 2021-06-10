Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Buy

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $197.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Five Below have risen and outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company’s focus on providing trend-right products, improving supply chain, strengthening digital capabilities and delivering better WOW products bode well. The company commenced fiscal 2021 on a strong note, posting better-than-expected first-quarter results, wherein both the top and bottom lines grew year over year and even surpassed pre-pandemic level. Comparable sales also increased significantly during the quarter under review. Markedly, management provided an upbeat view for the second quarter. Well, the company’s business model, financial strength, store growth opportunities and upside potential offered by Five Beyond make us optimistic. However, the impact of any deleverage in SG&A expenses and supply chain constraints cannot be ruled out.”

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.00.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $185.68 on Tuesday. Five Below has a 1-year low of $96.61 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.97. The company has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.28.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company’s revenue was up 197.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 2,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total value of $473,289.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Catherine Elizabeth Buggeln sold 5,500 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.28, for a total transaction of $1,068,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,229.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,006 shares of company stock valued at $3,360,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Five Below by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 20,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Five Below by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Five Below by 23.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

