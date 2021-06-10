Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) to “Buy”

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.40% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation owns interests in a broad range of media, communications and entertainment businesses through their operating subsidiaries and investments in various publicly-traded companies. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, as well as infotainment services on a subscription fee basis through its satellite radio systems; provides next-generation connected vehicle applications and services; streams music and non-music channels over the Internet; sells satellite and Internet radios to consumers through Website and retailers; and offers other ancillary services, such as weather, traffic, data, and Backseat television services. Liberty Media Corporation is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Formula One Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Formula One Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Formula One Group stock opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.07. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $29.83 and a 1 year high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Formula One Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Formula One Group by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Formula One Group by 5,965.5% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 38,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Formula One Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

