Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) to “Strong-Buy”

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP opened at $28.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $837.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $68.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.44 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 27.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Univest Financial will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $217,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Univest Financial by 1,392.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Univest Financial by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Univest Financial by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Univest Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Univest Financial

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

