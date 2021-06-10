Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €122.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €102.17 ($120.20).

FRA ZAL opened at €93.80 ($110.35) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.94. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

