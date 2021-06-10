Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith Sells 1,500 Shares

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.00, for a total value of $760,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,848 shares in the company, valued at $936,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $505.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.47. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,226,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 7,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.