Zeepin (ZPT) Price Hits $0.0010 on Exchanges

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Zeepin has a market cap of $486,673.57 and $24,472.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Zeepin has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.52 or 0.00189902 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.48 or 0.00200741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $480.09 or 0.01311491 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,635.04 or 1.00077922 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002919 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s launch date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Zeepin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars.

