Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Sets New 12-Month High at $11.04

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.04 and last traded at $10.57, with a volume of 15006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

ZH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.60 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company.

Get Zhihu alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.98.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $73.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the first quarter worth approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Zhihu Company Profile (NYSE:ZH)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.