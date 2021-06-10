ZINC (ZINC) Achieves Market Cap of $72,222.56

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. In the last week, ZINC has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZINC has a total market cap of $72,222.56 and approximately $35.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZINC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00067213 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003949 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00024234 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.31 or 0.00890839 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00049512 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,278.24 or 0.08841250 BTC.

About ZINC

ZINC (CRYPTO:ZINC) is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. The official website for ZINC is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZINC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.