Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ZM. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $550.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.65.

Shares of ZM opened at $333.63 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $208.26 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 148.28, a P/E/G ratio of 10.01 and a beta of -1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $321.10.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 25.34%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 191.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 58,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,489,239.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.90, for a total value of $4,998,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,245.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,612 shares of company stock worth $40,530,804 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 250.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,537,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,101,000 after buying an additional 8,964,122 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,624,000 after buying an additional 2,047,276 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,789,000 after buying an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,100,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,602,661,000 after buying an additional 1,495,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,032,000 after buying an additional 1,351,878 shares in the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

