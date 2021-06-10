ZrCoin (ZRC) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

ZrCoin (CURRENCY:ZRC) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 10th. During the last week, ZrCoin has traded down 6.2% against the dollar. ZrCoin has a market capitalization of $893,238.41 and $56,766.00 worth of ZrCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZrCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000495 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002765 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00062310 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.43 or 0.00183489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.13 or 0.00199258 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $468.75 or 0.01294845 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,438.56 or 1.00654951 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002922 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZrCoin Coin Profile

ZrCoin’s launch date was March 18th, 2017. ZrCoin’s total supply is 4,988,893 coins. The official website for ZrCoin is zrcoin.io . ZrCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZrCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZrCoin is a cryptocurrency backed by synthetic Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2), a refractory material with high plasticity and corrosion resistant properties extracted from waste materials,. ZrCoin (ZRC) is a Waves-based asset and it represents one Kg of Synth. ZrО2. An Initial Coin Offering took place to fund the production and distribution of the material. The token will then be purchased at the market value of Zirconium Dioxide (ZrO2). Investors will also be able to exchange their ZrCoins for the company’s stock if the company is eligible for IPO or to exchange it for BTC, fiat or other cryptos in independent exchanges that wish to list ZrCoin. “

ZrCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZrCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZrCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZrCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

