Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.04 and the highest is $0.11. Zynga posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,000%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.49. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.82 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZNGA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 30,479 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $304,485.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,433 shares in the company, valued at $673,655.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $50,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,996.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 397,479 shares of company stock valued at $4,118,057. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Zynga by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 341,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Zynga by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Zynga by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zynga stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $10.38. 365,419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,797,531. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.55. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Zynga has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.32.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.