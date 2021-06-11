-$0.01 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will report earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings. Profire Energy posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Profire Energy.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 12.63%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Bradley Woods raised Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Profire Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the first quarter valued at $224,000. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFIE stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.16. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $55.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 1.36.

About Profire Energy

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner-management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses in the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas.

