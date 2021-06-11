$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trip.com Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.14. Trip.com Group posted earnings per share of ($0.27) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, September 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group will report full-year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.74. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Trip.com Group.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $628.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.98 million. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 22.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.07.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $37.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Trip.com Group has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $45.19.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Trip.com Group by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 2.8% during the first quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 50,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. It acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, including flight delay insurance, air accident insurance, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

