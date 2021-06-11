$0.10 EPS Expected for Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) to post $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welbilt’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.12. Welbilt posted earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 242.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Welbilt will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Welbilt.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 13.46%. Welbilt’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Welbilt stock opened at $24.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.00 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Welbilt has a fifty-two week low of $5.21 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 1.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 58,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welbilt by 224.4% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Welbilt by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

