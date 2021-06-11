-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.08). Allegheny Technologies posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 650%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Allegheny Technologies.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

In other news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 60.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 626.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 310.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $180,000.

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $23.69 on Tuesday. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.24.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

