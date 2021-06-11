$0.33 EPS Expected for Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Newmark Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.50. Newmark Group posted earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 230%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.71. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NMRK. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Newmark Group in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Newmark Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 16.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,568,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,230 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,648,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,889,000 after acquiring an additional 485,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,515,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,629,000 after acquiring an additional 722,910 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,467,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,691,000 after acquiring an additional 311,492 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,535,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after acquiring an additional 302,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NMRK opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Newmark Group has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $13.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

