$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.59 to $1.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Largo Resources.

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LGO shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Largo Resources from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Largo Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.60 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of LGO stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.71. 5,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,857. Largo Resources has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $18.71.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. operates as a natural resource development and exploration company in Brazil and Canada. It explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company's principal operating asset is its 100% owned MaracÃ¡s Menchen mine covering an area of 17,690.5 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

