$0.41 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.41 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings of $0.42 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.56.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAST. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $254,009,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,831,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after buying an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,399,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,923,000 after buying an additional 842,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $52.84. 14,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,244,227. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.95. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $39.15 and a 12-month high of $54.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 75.17%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

