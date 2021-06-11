$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.32. Tilly’s posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tilly’s.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.38. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a negative net margin of 0.22%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TLYS. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Tilly’s from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Tilly’s from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th.

TLYS traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 646,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,527. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77. The stock has a market cap of $477.07 million, a PE ratio of -317.14, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $16.63.

In related news, CMO Tricia D. Smith sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Simon Goodwin sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $96,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,295,582. Insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,712,381 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after purchasing an additional 215,668 shares in the last quarter. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,185,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 231,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after buying an additional 151,812 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tilly’s by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 226,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.76% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

