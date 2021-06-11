$0.46 EPS Expected for First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Community’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.53. First Community posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. First Community had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 19.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Community during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 123.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Community by 71.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in First Community by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Community by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FCCO traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.98. 12,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,383. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.23 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

