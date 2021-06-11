$0.55 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will report $0.55 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Match Group posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $667.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.15.

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total value of $347,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,660.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Match Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.57. 1,461,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,405,702. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.23. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 77.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

