$0.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) to post $0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. The Cheesecake Factory posted earnings of ($0.87) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 181.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Cheesecake Factory will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.75. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow The Cheesecake Factory.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.42 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative return on equity of 20.30% and a negative net margin of 5.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAKE. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,910,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 973,821. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.77. The Cheesecake Factory has a one year low of $19.78 and a one year high of $65.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, President David M. Gordon sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $1,149,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $495,234.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $255,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,108.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,934,989 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 8.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, and third-party bakery customers, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. It owns and operates 294 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 27 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

