$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for John Bean Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. John Bean Technologies reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that John Bean Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.76. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow John Bean Technologies.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

JBT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

In other news, EVP Jason T. Clayton sold 1,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.15, for a total value of $228,268.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,298,496.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $262,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,871,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,369 shares of company stock worth $906,545. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 96,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,929,000 after buying an additional 69,421 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 5,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $4,383,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.57. The stock had a trading volume of 5,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.59. John Bean Technologies has a 12 month low of $73.46 and a 12 month high of $151.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

