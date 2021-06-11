$1.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. QCR reported earnings per share of $0.88 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.90 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.80. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on QCRH shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCRH opened at $47.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $746.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.17. QCR has a twelve month low of $25.54 and a twelve month high of $49.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospector Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of QCR by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 115,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of QCR in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of QCR by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares during the last quarter. 67.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

