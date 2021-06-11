$1.35 EPS Expected for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) to report $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Expeditors International of Washington’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.69 and the lowest is $0.99. Expeditors International of Washington posted earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will report full year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $6.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $6.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Expeditors International of Washington.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS.

Several analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

In related news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,488 shares of company stock worth $14,848,263. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 32,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 49,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,758,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 78,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,422,000 after purchasing an additional 18,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the first quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPD traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $125.39. 23,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,171,406. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $71.94 and a one year high of $126.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

