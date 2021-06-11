$1.36 EPS Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) to report $1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the lowest is $1.26. Koppers posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.68 to $4.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

KOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koppers presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of KOP opened at $33.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $705.63 million, a PE ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 2.01. Koppers has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $39.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.28.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total transaction of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $602,582.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers in the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

