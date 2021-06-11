$10.12 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 11th, 2021

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post $10.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.49 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

Further Reading: Rule of 72

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVEO Pharmaceuticals (AVEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO)

Receive News & Ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVEO Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.