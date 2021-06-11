$10.12 Million in Sales Expected for AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVEO) to post $10.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AVEO Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.49 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. AVEO Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $750,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,249.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $41.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.64 million to $76.67 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $115.37 million, with estimates ranging from $19.78 million to $188.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AVEO Pharmaceuticals.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.26). AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 689.38% and a negative return on equity of 95.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AVEO shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

AVEO stock opened at $7.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $18.24. The company has a market cap of $247.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.31% of the company’s stock.

About AVEO Pharmaceuticals

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing medicines for cancer patients. It markets its lead candidate, FOTIVDA, an oral, once-daily, vascular endothelial growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is used for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma (RCC); and tivozanib for the treatment of RCC.

