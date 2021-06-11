1,050 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioNTech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

BNTX opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -1.58.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. BioNTech’s quarterly revenue was up 7294.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BioNTech SE will post 30.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

