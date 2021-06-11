1,050 Shares in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in BioNTech by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in BioNTech by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in BioNTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.
BNTX opened at $239.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.90. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $47.01 and a 1 year high of $252.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.00 and a beta of -1.58.
Several research firms have weighed in on BNTX. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $118.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $130.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BioNTech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.30.
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
