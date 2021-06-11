10,800 Shares in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) Purchased by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Cenovus Energy accounts for 0.0% of SCP Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 104.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 69,058 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 48,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. 52.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.23.

NYSE:CVE traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $10.04. 433,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,003,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.15 and a 1-year high of $10.11.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. Cenovus Energy had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0144 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta.

