1,257 Shares in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,257 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 42,458.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 21,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,009 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,890,000 after purchasing an additional 41,525 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,533 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after purchasing an additional 12,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,064 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ EGRX opened at $40.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $535.50 million, a PE ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 0.78. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.48 and a 12-month high of $53.43.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 7.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

