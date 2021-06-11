$139.27 Million in Sales Expected for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post sales of $139.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $138.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $139.68 million. Kinsale Capital Group posted sales of $117.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full-year sales of $575.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $565.44 million to $586.17 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $700.31 million, with estimates ranging from $670.08 million to $728.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 14.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KNSL shares. Compass Point raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $207.33.

Shares of KNSL stock traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $162.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $141.85 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.92%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,024,616.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNSL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 76,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,878 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

