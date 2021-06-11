1,555 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Meristem Family Wealth LLC

Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after acquiring an additional 350,760 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 97,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,117 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $151.78 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.06 and a fifty-two week high of $152.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.56.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.