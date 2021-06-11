1,564 Shares in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,208,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,577,000 after purchasing an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,207,000 after purchasing an additional 195,301 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair started coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Praxis Precision Medicines has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

PRAX stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $798.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.78. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.68 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, research analysts forecast that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.