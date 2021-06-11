$17.75 Million in Sales Expected for Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will announce sales of $17.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.00 million and the lowest is $17.50 million. Consolidated Water posted sales of $19.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full year sales of $70.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $72.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Get Consolidated Water alerts:

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Consolidated Water had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 5.81%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

CWCO opened at $12.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35. The company has a market capitalization of $192.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.19. Consolidated Water has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $15.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Consolidated Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In other news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of Consolidated Water stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $30,162.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571 in the last quarter. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 273.4% in the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 188,650 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Water by 9.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 914,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,268,000 after buying an additional 78,925 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,291,000 after buying an additional 77,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at $932,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Consolidated Water (CWCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.