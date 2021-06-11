17,755 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Purchased by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after buying an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,120,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,376,000 after buying an additional 662,878 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after buying an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $54,504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 131,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.56, for a total transaction of $11,287,588.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 38,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $3,195,800.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 705,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,011,031.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,896 shares of company stock valued at $19,328,787 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA opened at $83.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.48. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.80 and a beta of 2.05. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.54 and a one year high of $92.00.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.57 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 288.47% and a negative return on equity of 33.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

