$19.09 Million in Sales Expected for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to report sales of $19.09 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.55 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $18.82 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full-year sales of $83.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $22.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

CSTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 12,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.94, for a total value of $764,687.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 690,410 shares in the company, valued at $40,692,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 13,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $802,473.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 690,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,735,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 374,137 shares of company stock valued at $24,818,071 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $24,651,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 353.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 452,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,378,000 after purchasing an additional 352,568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 1,784.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 359,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,165,000 after purchasing an additional 340,767 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $20,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSTL traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.00. The stock had a trading volume of 16,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,573. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.70. Castle Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.72 and a fifty-two week high of $107.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.94 and a beta of 0.42.

Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

