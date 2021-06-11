199,258 Shares in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Purchased by Oak Ridge Investments LLC

Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The RealReal by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.39, for a total value of $390,228.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.13, for a total value of $50,307.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,095,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,587,650.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,268 shares of company stock valued at $966,889. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The RealReal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.54 and a 52-week high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.31.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The business’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on REAL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The RealReal from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, March 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on The RealReal from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The RealReal in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

