1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) CFO Andrea G. Short Sells 2,200 Shares

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE) CFO Andrea G. Short sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $109,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,978,112.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SRCE traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. 1st Source Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $51.01.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $83.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.40 million. 1st Source had a net margin of 25.67% and a return on equity of 10.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from 1st Source’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.85%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. 1ST Source Bank boosted its position in 1st Source by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,589,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $305,840,000 after purchasing an additional 379,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in 1st Source by 12.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,257,000 after purchasing an additional 152,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in 1st Source by 33.3% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after purchasing an additional 213,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 1st Source by 9.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 316,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 260,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,516,000 after buying an additional 29,123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

1st Source Corporation operates as the holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate loans, and lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

