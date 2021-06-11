$2.55 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will announce sales of $2.55 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.10 million to $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics posted sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.11% and a negative net margin of 498.66%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRO traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.79. The company had a trading volume of 78,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,008. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.41 million, a PE ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

