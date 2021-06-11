$2.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) will post sales of $2.98 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.02 billion. Community Health Systems posted sales of $2.52 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.01 billion to $12.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.59) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CYH shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

In other news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $465,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. Eversept Partners LP raised its position in Community Health Systems by 18,688.2% during the 1st quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 2,405,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,000 after buying an additional 2,393,029 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Community Health Systems by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after buying an additional 1,457,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CYH traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.17. 30,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,490. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.98. Community Health Systems has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 4.57, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

