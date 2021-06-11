$206.15 Million in Sales Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to post sales of $206.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $204.32 million and the highest is $209.22 million. Aspen Technology posted sales of $199.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full year sales of $717.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $715.74 million to $720.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $700.52 million, with estimates ranging from $681.70 million to $713.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.37 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 55.65% and a net margin of 45.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.83.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $138.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.73. Aspen Technology has a one year low of $93.55 and a one year high of $162.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, EVP John Hague sold 552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.15, for a total transaction of $84,538.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,727 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,190.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,253,984.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,755.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,644,000 after buying an additional 70,049 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 384,656 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,841,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Aspen Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

