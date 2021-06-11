$23.06 Million in Sales Expected for MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) will report sales of $23.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $40.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $10.00 million. MacroGenics reported sales of $20.26 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $155.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.39 million to $216.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $134.76 million, with estimates ranging from $61.20 million to $208.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.37). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.15% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. The business had revenue of $16.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.16 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MGNX shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.29.

In other MacroGenics news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,917 shares of company stock valued at $774,894. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter worth $80,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,411. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.91.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

